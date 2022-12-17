Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Expands By 14.1%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,053. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

About Immunome

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

