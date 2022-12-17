Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Decreases By 22.2%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,974. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

