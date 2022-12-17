Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Decreases By 24.2%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $213.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.81.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $3.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 5.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.