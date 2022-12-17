Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 10.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 176,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,390. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

