Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 10.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 176,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,390. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.
iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
