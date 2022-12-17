Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 35.8%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

