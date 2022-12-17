Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Decreases By 28.5%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 519,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. 189,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

