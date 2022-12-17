Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Decreases By 28.5%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 519,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaltura Price Performance
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaltura (KLTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.