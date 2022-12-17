Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 26.4%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

About Keppel DC REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.