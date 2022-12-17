Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 18.8%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,758.0 days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.37 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.96.
Kingsoft Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.