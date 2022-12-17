Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 18.8%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,758.0 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.37 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

