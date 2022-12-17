Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Expands By 9.0%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 271.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 89,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 109.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,380. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

