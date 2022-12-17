Short Interest in Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Increases By 5.1%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOJAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.