Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 31.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $22.10 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

