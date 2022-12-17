Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Declines By 13.7%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.02. 4,214,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

