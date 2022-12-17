Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Drops By 14.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,583 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 15.1% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 11.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 532,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.47. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

