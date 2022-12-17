Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Increases By 20.1%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,168,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 4,301,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
Shares of KWGPF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
About KWG Group
