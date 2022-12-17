Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Increases By 20.1%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,168,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 4,301,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of KWGPF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

