Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Increases By 34.3%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In related news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after buying an additional 6,219,864 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:KD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 3,160,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,894. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

