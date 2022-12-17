Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Declines By 15.7%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $74.50 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

