Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Declines By 26.4%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lawson Price Performance
Shares of Lawson stock remained flat at $34.27 during trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Lawson has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.
Lawson Company Profile
