Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Declines By 26.4%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lawson Price Performance

Shares of Lawson stock remained flat at $34.27 during trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Lawson has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.