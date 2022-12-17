Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Grows By 6.2%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 397 ($4.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LGGNY stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

