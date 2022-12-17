Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Grows By 14.3%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.