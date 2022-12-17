Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Drops By 18.3%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 501,190 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 724,900 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

