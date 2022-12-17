Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Drops By 33.5%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.