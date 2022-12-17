Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Rises By 20.0%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS MALJF opened at $5.58 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.