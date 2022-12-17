Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Grows By 21.4%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MJWL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.