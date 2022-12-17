Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Increases By 20.1%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

