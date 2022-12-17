Short Interest in Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP) Drops By 27.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,658,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 6,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Meta Materials Price Performance

MMTLP stock remained flat at 2.90 during midday trading on Friday. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,803. Meta Materials has a 1 year low of 0.85 and a 1 year high of 12.50.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

