Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Drops By 24.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,145,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 10,721,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,702.4 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

