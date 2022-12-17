Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases By 7.3%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAA opened at $157.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

