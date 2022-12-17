Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Expands By 30.1%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

MITQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,168. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.