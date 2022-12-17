Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Grows By 12.6%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,335,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 10,066,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113,356.0 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

