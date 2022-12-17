Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expands By 24.6%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFBK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 903,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 34.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

