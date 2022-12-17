Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 16.7%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Read More
