Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 16.7%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821. The stock has a market cap of $267.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

