Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Decreases By 18.1%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 2,366,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,158. NOW has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

