Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rises By 13.3%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

