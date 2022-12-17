Short Interest in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Expands By 14.3%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the first quarter worth $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the second quarter worth $266,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Price Performance

Shares of PONO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Pono Capital has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

