Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 33.0%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 162,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.41.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
