Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 33.0%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 162,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

