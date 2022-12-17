Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 20.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $145,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.