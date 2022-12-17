Short Interest in Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Drops By 24.9%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trees Price Performance

CANN remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 35,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Trees has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

