Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.71% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

