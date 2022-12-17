Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,597,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 5,327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.28. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of 1.75 and a 12 month high of 15.78.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

