SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $78.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

