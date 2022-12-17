Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.96 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.