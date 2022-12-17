Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 1,366 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45.
- On Friday, November 4th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.