SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 65,009 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

