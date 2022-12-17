SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

