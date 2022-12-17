SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,765,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

