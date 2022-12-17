SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 273,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

