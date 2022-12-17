SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 649 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

