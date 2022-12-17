SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 84.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLYA remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

