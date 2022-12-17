Societe Generale Increases LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €900.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €862.00 ($907.37) to €900.00 ($947.37) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. HSBC downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($752.63) to €720.00 ($757.89) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €845.00 ($889.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $774.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.8189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

