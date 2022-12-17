SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 2.9%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.