SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 2.9%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.
